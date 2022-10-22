The provincial board of canvassers during the Maguindanao plebiscite last September. ABS-CBN News/File

The governors and vice governors of new provinces Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte assumed their posts Friday, more than a month since the plebiscite that voted in favor of splitting Maguindanao.

Former Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu became governor of Maguindanao del Sur while former vice governor Ainee Sinsuat was named Maguindanao del Norte governor.

Maguindanao provincial board members Nathaniel Midtimbang and Sharifudin Mastura also assumed their posts as vice governors of Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte, respectively.

Mangudadatu said local officials took their oaths on October 13, but did not say who presided over the oath-taking and where it happened.

The plebiscite recorded an 86.93-percent turnout or an actual vote of 711,767, the second highest turnout in a province-wide referendum in the Philippines, where 706,558 voted "yes" while 5,209 voted "no."

Barira

Buldon

Datu Blah Sinsuat

Datu Odin Sinsuat

Kabuntalan

Matanog

Northern Kabuntalan

Parang, North Upi

Sultan Kudarat

Sultan Mastura Talitay

Meanwhile, 24 municipalities fall under Maguindanao del Sur:

Ampatuan

Buluan

Datu Abdullah Sangki

Datu Anggal Midtimbang

Datu Hoffer Ampatuan

Datu Montawal,

Datu Paglas

Datu Piang

Datu Salibo

Datu Saudi Ampatuan

Datu Unsay

General Salipada K. Pendatun

Guindulugan

Mamasapano

Mangudadatu

Pagalungan,

Paglat

Pandag

Rajah Buayan

Shariff Aguak

Shariff Saydona Mustapha

Sultan sa Barongis

Talayan

South Upi

Meanwhile, the respective provincial council of the two provinces will hold their inaugural session after the 60-day transition period ends. — Report from Lerio Bompat

RELATED VIDEO