The governors and vice governors of new provinces Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte assumed their posts Friday, more than a month since the plebiscite that voted in favor of splitting Maguindanao.
Former Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu became governor of Maguindanao del Sur while former vice governor Ainee Sinsuat was named Maguindanao del Norte governor.
Maguindanao provincial board members Nathaniel Midtimbang and Sharifudin Mastura also assumed their posts as vice governors of Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte, respectively.
Mangudadatu said local officials took their oaths on October 13, but did not say who presided over the oath-taking and where it happened.
The plebiscite recorded an 86.93-percent turnout or an actual vote of 711,767, the second highest turnout in a province-wide referendum in the Philippines, where 706,558 voted "yes" while 5,209 voted "no."
- Barira
- Buldon
- Datu Blah Sinsuat
- Datu Odin Sinsuat
- Kabuntalan
- Matanog
- Northern Kabuntalan
- Parang, North Upi
- Sultan Kudarat
- Sultan Mastura Talitay
Meanwhile, 24 municipalities fall under Maguindanao del Sur:
- Ampatuan
- Buluan
- Datu Abdullah Sangki
- Datu Anggal Midtimbang
- Datu Hoffer Ampatuan
- Datu Montawal,
- Datu Paglas
- Datu Piang
- Datu Salibo
- Datu Saudi Ampatuan
- Datu Unsay
- General Salipada K. Pendatun
- Guindulugan
- Mamasapano
- Mangudadatu
- Pagalungan,
- Paglat
- Pandag
- Rajah Buayan
- Shariff Aguak
- Shariff Saydona Mustapha
- Sultan sa Barongis
- Talayan
- South Upi
Meanwhile, the respective provincial council of the two provinces will hold their inaugural session after the 60-day transition period ends. — Report from Lerio Bompat
RELATED VIDEO