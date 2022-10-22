First Filipina senator in Canada sworn into office

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Canada’s newest senator, Dr. Flordeliz 'Gigi' Osler is a woman of many firsts.

She is the first woman surgeon and the first racialized woman to be elected as president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA)

Now, she has become the first Filipina senator ever to be appointed to the Senate of Canada. Jane Cordy, leader of the Senate Progressives, said that Osler could also be the first woman surgeon to hold the title of senator.

It was during her time as CMA president that the group developed a policy on equity and diversity.

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called to ask her if she would like to serve as a senator, Osler said it all felt surreal

"It was such an incredible honor to be asked to serve. In the end, I said to him, I feel a duty. This country has given my family so many opportunities. It would be an honor to serve my province, to be a voice for Manitobans, to be a voice for women, to be a voice for minorities, to be a voice for Filipino Canadians, to be a voice for healthcare professionals," the doctor said.

Osler also has a big presence on social media. She is followed by more than 35,000 on TikTok and more than 7,000 on Instagram for offering information about Covid-19 and other medical advice.

With her new role as a senator, Osler said she will continue sharing social media posts about the chamber. She added that this might even inspire some other Filipino Canadians to be 'at some of those important tables where decisions are made.'

"Perhaps shedding a little light, simple, informative videos, telling people some of the work the Senate is doing, sharing some of the importance of the work we're doing," Osler noted.

Osler's mother is a Filipina nurse and her late father was an East Indian doctor.

She said her father taught her the love for medicine, and for service, while her mother taught her the value of education and hard work, the importance of family, and the love for Filipino food.

She wears her parent's rings, she said, as a reminder of how they raised her.

"I started to wear their two rings on my right hand so that I can always remember who they are, what they believe in and the lessons that they taught me."

Osler is thankful for the support of the Filipino community and promises to champion their aspirations in the Senate.

"We have such a vibrant community that is underrepresented in all sectors in Canada. And I think if we can work together, we can continue to lift each other up. And I would like my appointment to be that symbol of hope and opportunity for every Filipino Canadian."

As a senator, Osler will focus on seniors care, the health impacts of climate change, and equity and diversity,

The first Filipino appointed to the Canadian senate was Senator Tobias Enverga Jr. who served from 2012 until his death in 2017.