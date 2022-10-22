Photo courtesy of tug-ani UP Cebu

Cebuanos, both on foot and tartanilla rides, were able to get a glimpse of the past last night with one ticket that gave access to 20 museums.

In celebration of Museums and Galleries Month, non-profit organization Ramon Aboitiz Foundation brought back "Gabii sa Kabilin," which was halted for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gabii sa Kabilin" literally means "Night of Heritage" where one can hop from one museum to another from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The tour spans Cebu City, Mandaue, and Talisay City.

"Guests enjoyed fun and interactive performances, presentations and children’s activities," RAFI’s statement read.

This year’s event was anchored on the theme “Padayon” which is Cebuano for “continue."

“It highlights why the Cebuano race, spirit and personality have continued to exist and thrive amidst many crises and challenges that came his way,” it added.

One exhibit in the tour was a collection of the different faces that were instrumental during the pandemic and how the Cebuanos triumphed to overcome it.

Cebu became a hotspot for the COVID-19 virus during the early onset of the pandemic.

The museum and gallery tour package included visits to churches, old universities, and local government museums. —report by Annie Perez

