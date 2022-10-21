ABS-CBN News chief, pinarangalan ng World Association of News Publishers sa Spain

ZARAGOZA - Kinilala bilang Southeast Asia Laureate ng World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Women in News Editorial Leadership si ABS-CBN News Senior Vice-President Maria Regina “Ging” Reyes sa ginanap na 2022 World News Media Congress sa Zaragoza, Spain kamakailan.

Sa kanyang talumpati, inihayag niya ang iba’t ibang hamon sa malayang pamamahayag sa Pilipinas.

ABS-CBN News photo

“This honor comes at a time when our news organization in our country continues to be severely challenged on many fronts. I am deeply moved and humbled to receive this recognition, on behalf of my entire news team, most especially the women in our newsroom and in the field. They are at the forefront of our battle to defend media freedom in our country and preserve the values of our profession,” pahayag ni Ging Reyes, ABS-CBN News Senior Vice-President.

Mahigit tatlumpung-taon nang mamamahayag si Reyes. Nagsimula siya bilang production assistant hanggang maging longest-serving news chief ng ABS-CBN News.

“She has demonstrated exemplary leadership, editorial leadership, integrity in the media industry, press freedom, and also a legacy of uplifting and encouraging the women employees around her. Lifting her staff up and so it was actually quite an easy choice at the end of the day, as she exemplified all these qualities that we look for in our laureate,” sabi ni Melanie Walker, Executive Director, Media Development & Women in News, WAN-IFRA.

ABS-CBN News photo

Isa si Reyes sa tatlong katangi-tanging kababaihan na kinilala ng WAN-IFRA Congress. Kasama niya sina Faith Zaba, editor ng Zimbabwe Independent na pinangalanang Laureate para sa Africa. Habang si Diana Moukalled ang co-founder ng Draj Media sa Lebanon, bilang Laureate ng Arab region.

Para kay Reyes, tagumpay ito ng network at ng bawat Kapamilya na dumaan sa matitinding hamon at hagupit, pero hindi sumusuko at tuloy sa serbisyo publiko.

“We are really trying to survive, we are very challenged right now in our news operations, pero patuloy ang trabaho. I share this with the entire news organization and with ABS-CBN, our company that have been through a lot in the last couple of years. Napakagandang pagkilala ito sa ginagawa natin bilang mamamahayag. This is an affirmation of what we do, this is a recognition that journalism matters, our profession is here to stay, no matter what,” sabi ni Reyes.

Panawagan din niya sa lahat ng journalist na tibayan ang loob at manindigan lagi para sa katotohanan.

“Journalists have to work together, journalists have to be in solidarity with each other, to preserve our freedom and to keep fighting for our independence and our right to cover news as we see, without fear or punishment or reprisal or censorhip. Hindi puwedeng magbago ‘yan dahil ‘yan ay matibay na prinsipyo ng ating propesyon.” dagdag ni Reyes.

“Well it is no doubt that the Philippines is under threat, independent media is under threat and this is certainly in our history. WAN-IFRA was founded by journalists who were after the resistance. This is also a way for us to recognize and bring attention to the independent media that are doing their best to fight, fake news, disinformation,” sabi ni Walker.

Dumalo rin ang hari ng Spain na si Felipe VI noong September 28, 2022, sa unang araw ng conference para iabot ang ‘Golden Pen of Freedom’ award sa Gazeta Wyborcza at Gazeta Wyborcza Foundation na mula naman sa Poland.

ABS-CBN News photo

Ang presensya ng hari ay patunay ng kanyang suporta sa malayang pamamahayag. Hinikayat naman ni Reyes ang mga batang mamahayag na huwag panghinaan ng loob, bagkus pag-alabin pa ang pagsiwalat ng katotohanan.

“Ang gusto ko lang ipanawagan sa kanila ay huwag kayong mawalan ng pagtitiwala sa sarili ninyo, sa ating propesyon. Truth-telling is a constant, and journalism is the practice of truth-telling and hindi mawawala ‘yan sa isang democratic society,” sabi ni Reyes.

Bagamat si Reyes ang pinarangalan, muli niyang ipinaalala na hindi lang para sa kanya ang award kundi sa propesyon na kanyang minahal at mga kapwa mamamahayag sa buong mundo.

