Children line-up to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pasig City General Hospital in Pasig City on Oct. 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News





MANILA — Some local governments are asking national authorities to increase the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines for provinces, their representative said on Friday.

The national government previously prioritized Metro Manila in the vaccine distribution as it is the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, said League of Provinces of the Philippines president and Marinduque Governor Presbitero Velasco Jr.

As of Thursday, government said 81 percent of the target population in the capital region have been fully vaccinated.

"Ngayon naman po ay mukhang maganda na po sa NCR at maganda na po iyong resulta, bumaba na po iyong transmission," he said in a televised public briefing.

"Hinihiling po ng iba't ibang LGUs na dagdagan na po iyong allocation nila at sanay na po sila sa pagbabakuna. Natatakot din po sila dahil kakaunti pa iyong bakuna nila."

(The situation in NCR now seems good and the result is the transmission [of the virus] went down. Various LGUs are asking for their allocation to increase because they are already used with the vaccination. They are also afraid because their vaccine supply is low.)

Some areas have received only 20 to 30 percent of their vaccine requirements, Velasco said.



The League of Provinces is "okay" with a proposal for local governments to meet a certain daily vaccination target, he said.

Local governments, he added, are prepared should the vaccination of minors be expanded to provinces.

"Tingin ko po may supisyente nang kakayahan ang ating mga local government units," he said.

(I think our local government units have sufficient capability.)

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has called for a meeting with local officials, Velasco said.

"Ina-assure nila na marami pong maibibigay na bakuna," he said.

(They have assured they can give many vaccines.)

Metro Manila, home to roughly a tenth of the Philippine population, has fully vaccinated 81 percent of its target, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The capital region has the highest vaccine coverage among all regions, followed by the Cordilleras, with nearly 35 percent of the target population fully inoculated as of Oct. 18, based on data analyzed by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Davao Region and Calabarzon are both in third place with 31 percent of their population fully vaccinated, followed by Central Luzon with 28 percent.





In total, the Philippines has administered some 54.4 million COVID-19 shots as of Thursday, including 29.3 million first jabs.

At least 25.1 million people have been fully immunized nationwide.

Authorities eye vaccinating 1.5 million Filipinos daily before Christmas.