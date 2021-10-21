Non-residents are now allowed to enter Pampanga if they are fully inoculated against COVID-19, authorities said.

Under an executive order signed by Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda last week, visitors and travelers are allowed entry if they have vaccination cards and they don't have coronavirus symptoms.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the province are in decline this month, health officials said. Before October, its average of daily infections reached at least triple digits, resulting in swamping of hospitals.

Last Wednesday, only 83 new cases of the virus were logged. On Monday, only 62 new infections were also registered.

Provincial authorities said the setup of multiple isolation facilities helped in curbing the transmission of COVID-19 in Pampanga.

“Downtrending na po tayo pero kinakailangan mag-ingat. Mag-ingat pa rin at magpabakuna," said Dr. Corazon Flores, officer-in-charge of Department of Health-Central Luzon.

According to officials, nearly they have administered nearly 700,000 COVID-19 jabs, as of Oct. 18.

Vaccination rollouts are ongoing in each town and city in the province to reach herd immunity.

Authorities have warned Pampanga residents not to get complacent ahead of the Christmas season.

— Report from Gracie Rutao

RELATED VIDEO