1.4 million more doses of Pfizer, Sputnik jabs arrive in PH

Photo courtesy of NTF

MANILA - The Philippines received an additional 1,014,390 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and 400,000 doses of Gamaleya's Sputnik V jabs as the country continues to register thousands of COVID-19 infections daily.

The boost to the country's COVID-19 vaccine chest arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Thursday night.

The Pfizer vaccines were donated by the COVAX Facility while the Sputnik jabs were donated by the Russian government in aid of the Philippines' vaccination program.

The country has received a total of 1.7 million doses of Sputnik vaccines and should expect more arrivals, said Russian ambassador to the Philippines Marat Pavlov.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said some provinces will be receiving the Sputnik jabs, while areas in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 5, 6, 11 and 12 will be getting Pfizer vaccines.

Galvez said there are more than enough COVID-19 vaccines for minors, especially the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which are currently the only ones with emergency use authority for ages 12-17 in the Philippines.

On Friday, Oct. 22, at least 20 more hospitals in Metro Manila will be part of the vaccination rollout for minors, Galvez said. He added plans are underway for a mini vaccine drive for minors in LGUs by Oct. 29, while a full rollout is targeted by November.

LGUs were urged to fast track their vaccination rollout as supplies are no longer an issue, Galvez said, since deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines continue to arrive. He suggested holding 24/7 vaccination drives for faster deployment of vaccines.

As of October 21, 2021, 93 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered which is already near the Philippines' target of 100 million acquired jabs by the end of October.

The government has so far fully vaccinated 24.7 million individuals, while 28.6 million have received their first dose.

The Philippines is raising its daily vaccination target to 1.5 million ahead of Christmas season, Galvez had said.



