Roosevelt, not Del Monte Ave, should be renamed after FPJ: Sotto

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Thursday said he would push to amend a bill that seeks to rename Del Monte Avenue in Quezon City after late action star Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ), saying Congress should instead rename the road where the movie star's ancestral home is located.

"I prefer the renaming of Roosevelt Avenue. It's where FPJ grew up because it was their ancestral home," Sotto told reporters in a text message.

"Besides, it's a larger street," said the Senate President, who served as one of FPJ's campaign managers when he ran for President in 2004.

Sotto said he has informed Sen. Lito Lapid - the bill's author and another friend of the late action star - about his planned amendment.

"He agreed with my amendment," he said.

"More importantly, I told Sen. Manny Pacquiao because he is the Chairman of the Committee on Public Works, and therefore will sponsor the bill," he said.

Several religious groups have opposed Lapid's initial plan to rename Del Monte Avenue after the movie icon since the road was originally named after St. Francis Del Monte.

In 2014, a road in Malvar, Batangas was named after FPJ to mark the action star's 75th birthday.