Robredo office, US, PBed launch program to offer free skills training to out-of-school youth

The Office of the Vice President, Philippine Business for Education and United States Agency for International Development on October 22, 2020 hold a virtual launch of a partnership that would provide free skills and employability training for 1,000 out-of-school youths. Screengrab

MANILA — Some 1,000 unemployed and out-of-school Filipino youths would be given free skills and employability training through a joint initiative by the Office of the Vice President (OVP), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Philippine Business for Education (PBEd).

In a statement, the OVP said it would co-sponsor the needs of out-of-school youth aged 18 to 30 who would qualify for YouthWorks PH, a free technical-vocational training program by the USAID and PBEd.

The 3 entities have allotted P17 million to cover the training costs of YouthWorks PH participants until the end of the year.

"This collaboration is yet more proof that the spirit of Bayanihan continues to inspire our commitment to uplift the lives of those who are in need," said Vice President Leni Robredo.

PBEd Chairman Ramon del Rosario added the initiative would help underprivileged young Filipinos who are in need of learning and livelihood opportunities in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OVP said its assistance to the trainees include daily allowance, welcome kit, hands-on materials, mobile/internet allowance, as well as pre-employment support.

Meanwhile, YouthWorks PH would provide learning devices, online mentoring, online or blended tech-voc training, in-company training, and national certification from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Aside from the assistances given by the 3 entities, YouthWorks PH’s private sector partners from various industries would also give daily training allowance and employment opportunities to the trainees.