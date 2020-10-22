PNP skipping 'lavish, overgenerous' Christmas parties this year

MANILA - The Philippine National Police is skipping all forms of lavish and overgenerous Christmas parties in all Units and Offices, including social clubs and sectoral organizations among PNP personnel, its spokesman said Thursday.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan said this would show the PNP's "sincere responsiveness and sensitivity to the plight of Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

“Other than the traditional extravagant and bountiful feasts, there are more meaningful ways to count the blessings of the Holiday Season--with God, family and country always above self,” Cascolan said.

Meanwhile, the PNP assured its 218,000-strong personnel of mandated bonuses, supplemental allowances and other benefits on top of the regular pay.

“To allow every PNP family the financial flexibility and spending power to provide for their own holiday needs, and possibly have some more to spare for the less fortunate,” the statement read.