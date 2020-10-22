PHLPost urged to 'modernize' to compete with app-based delivery services

Nag-motorcade ang mga kartero ng Philippine Postal Corporation ngayong Lunes kasabay ng paglulunsad ng kanilang mga pakulo para sa Valentine’s Day. Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Thursday urged the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) to "modernize" services so it could compete with app-based delivery services to stay relevant and profitable, especially now that Filipinos have been using their gadgets to have items and food delivered at home.

Pimentel's suggestion comes after PHLPost officials told senators that their income was "substantially reduced" to P1.2 million last year, about P16 million lower than their P17.9-million earnings in 2018.

"Planuhin natin ito (Let's plan this)... We should be a reliable delivery system so we can be part of this online shopping platform," the senator said during a budget hearing in the Senate.

Pimentel said PHLPost can partner with the the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), which he has been urging to create an online shopping app exclusive for "small" vendors of local products.

"Dapat sa delivery, PHLPost ang magamit," he said.

(We should use PHLPost in deliveries.)

Senate YouTube page

PHLPost's delivery and courier services may also be used should Congress pass a law that would allow persons with disabilities, elderly and pregnant women to cast their votes by mail, Sen. Francis Tolentino said.

Officials of the government-owned and controlled corporation said they would heed the senators' advice and start "preparing some plans to enter this market."

Last year, PHLPost urged students to try writing letters and sending them by mail as it struggled to stay afloat at a time when most people prefer using email and instant messaging apps over snail mail.