DOH reports 1,664 add’l COVID-19 cases, total infections breach 363,000

Commuters seek a bus ride along Agham Road in Quezon City on October 20, 2020 amid rainfall as Typhoon Pepito approaches landfall in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,664 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the nationwide caseload to 363,888, data from the health department showed.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 843 over the previous day, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest bulletin. The total number of recoveries stood at 312,333.

The disease-causing virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has claimed 38 more lives in the Philippines. The death toll climbed to 6,783.

The country has 44,772 active infections, of which 83.6 percent of the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, official DOH figures showed.

A total of 9 laboratories out of the 136 accredited testing laboratories failed to submit their data on time, the DOH said.

More details to follow.