DILG to meet with Facebook execs next week to discuss takedown of some PH based pages

MANILA — The Department of Interior and Local Government will be meeting some Facebook executives next week to discuss the takedown of some Philippine based pages in the network, the agency said Wednesday.

DILG chief Eduardo M. Año announced during a webinar with information officers of the department and its attached agencies and local government units, that the meeting will discuss how Facebook uses content-based restrictions.

He added that the meeting will come up with solutions on how social media can help the government fight fake news and disinformation.

Social media giant Facebook last month took down pages, accounts, groups and Instagram profiles of the two unnamed networks, which were allegedly targeting the Philippines for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" or manipulation campaigns on the platform, in violation of its policies.

"We are attributing this network to the Philippine military and Philippine police. In particular, we found links behind this network that connected to both these organizations and individuals associated with these organizations," Facebook's Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher earlier said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier denied that they are using Facebook in red-tagging or linking of individuals to the communist movement.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay questioned Facebook for taking down the account of "Hands Off Our Children (HOOC)," a group of parents whose children have been recruited by the communist New People’s Army. The page was taken down a few weeks ago.

Gapay said the HOOC has a “very good” advocacy since it aims to prevent the NPA from recruiting students.