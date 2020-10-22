DFA reports no new COVID-19 case, no new death among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 11,186 on Thursday as no new case was recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,123 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,248 of those infected have recovered, while 815 have died.

The DFA reported 4 new recoveries, and no new fatality on Thursday.

22 October 2020



Today, the DFA reports no new confirmed case and no new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there are 4 new recoveries among our nationals in Asia and the Pacific, (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/t27LFqWnbU — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 22, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 504 in the Asia Pacific, 168 in Europe, 2,295 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 363,888 people. The tally includes 6,783 deaths, 312,333 recoveries, and 44,772 active cases.