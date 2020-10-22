China bukas sa oil, gas cooperation kasama ang Pilipinas sa West PH Sea

MAYNILA - Nagpahayag ang China ang kahandaan na makasama ang Pilipinas sa posibleng oil at gas exploration sa West Philippine Sea.

Ayon kay Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana, katanggap-tanggap para sa China ang desisyon ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas na tanggalin na ang moratorium o ban sa ano mang exploration activities sa pinag-aagawang teritoryo.

Una nang sinabi ng Department of Energy na ang pag-lift ng moratorium ay para makahanap ng paraan ang bansa para matiyak ang energy security.

“The spokesman, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman gave his reaction in a regular briefing last Friday and the reaction was that the China looks forward to cooperation with the Philippines on oil and gas in accordance with the MOU on oil and gas cooperation. I think we have to let the process proceed and see what will happen. But so far, the prospects are quite good," ani Sta. Romana nitong Huwebes.

Sinabi ni Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi kamakailan na ang pagtanggal ng Pilipinas sa moratorium ay isang paggamit ng karapatan nito sa soberanya.

“This lifting of the moratorium is an exercise of our sovereign rights. Ginagawa na po natin iyan so no way it weakens the arbitral decision,” aniya.

