Baguio to proceed with Luzon reopening despite high critical care level

Burnham Park during the Baguio City Lockdown on April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Baguio City will proceed with its reopening to Luzon residents on Friday as it worked to increase its critical healthcare capacity, mayor and contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong said Thursday.

The OCTA Research Group earlier warned that the City of Pines has a 70 percent critical level in hospital occupancy and called for serious action in the area.

This is due to Baguio receiving COVID-19 patients from different areas, Magalong said.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang aming contact tracing, testing. Kung titingnan mo ang aming testing capacity kami ang pinakamataas sa buong bansa. Tuloy-tuloy kami kaya nga bumababa na ang aming daily cases ngayon, " he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our contact tracing, coronavirus testing is continuous. If you look at our testing capacity, we're the highest nationwide. They are continuous that's why are daily cases are decreasing.)

"Once you open the economy there will always be surges…ang maganda naman dun is you learn how to manage it, you gain experience from it. Kami hindi kami nagpanic dito nung tumaas."

(What's good about it is you learn how to manage it, you gain experience from it. We did not panic when it increased.)

The city experienced 2 major outbreaks, including that of police trainees, and a minor outbreak in previous months, the mayor said.

Only 300 travelers will be allowed to enter the city on Friday, Magalong said. They will be required on present a QR code after submitting documents such as a negative coronavirus test result within 72 hours, he added.

The city will also shorten its curfew to 12 midnight to 4 a.m. on Friday, Magalong said.