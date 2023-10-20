MANILA — A 51-year-old man was arrested Friday following a controlled delivery operation conducted by the Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Tanay police over 2 packages from Canada containing alleged cocaine.

"Nung nag-conduct ng thorough inspection yung ating Bureau of Customs examiner ay lumantad nga po dito nakatago sa mga elongated plastic tube na ito na dineklarang mga paintings yung cocaine," said NAIA-IADITG commander Gerald Javier.

Approximately 428 grams of cocaine, with a street value of P2.26 million were seized from the parcels.

"Kinasa natin yung operation natin dito sa Tanay, Rizal. Dito natin nahuli yung suspek at yung consignee nung package," Javier said.

The suspect, who identified himself as a family driver, claimed to be unaware of the drugs in the package and stated that his employer had asked him to use his address for the delivery.

"Yun po kasi ay amo ko...siyempre bilang amo ko po yun inano ko po. Eh sabi niya may pending na parating sa 'yo. Kukunin na lang sa 'yo 'yan diyan," he claimed.

In addition to the confiscated drugs, several other items, including a blue clipboard, a parcel receipt, a driver's license, a Philippine national ID, and a cellphone were seized during the operation.

The suspect will face charges for the importation of dangerous drugs, while authorities are continuing their investigation.