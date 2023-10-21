Marcos: Unpaid wages of Saudi OFWs now being processed

Overseas Filipino workers wait at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Sept. 28, 2020. ABS-CBN Stringer/File

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has assured to settle the unpaid wages of over 10,000 overseas Filipino workers of construction companies which went bankrupt in 2015 and 2016.

Marcos, Jr. told reporters following his meeting with the Filipino community that their backpay is now being processed.

“We are already coming to the point na ‘yung detalye na lang ang pinag-uusapan. ‘Yung listahan ng mga claimant ay nalinis na, maayos na. And we are just waiting for the details to be worked out between the Saudi side,” he said.

“But in concept, in principle, itutuloy talaga nila ‘yung pagbayad doon sa insurance claims ng mga nagtatrabaho sa mga negosyo na nalugi noong nagsara noong COVID. So, that will continue to go. Matatapos natin ‘yan.”

But as to when these claims will be settled, the President could not specify as it would depend on the internal processes of Saudi Arabia.

“Ako I know for a fact that they will be paid. It’s just a question of when,” Marcos said.

The Saudi government last year agreed to pay the wages of OFWs who have yet to receive their salaries from bankrupt Saudi-based employers since 2015.

Ople had said Saudi would "set aside 2 billion riyals to help our displaced workers."

The funds will cover workers from Saudi OGer, MMG, the Bin Laden group, and other construction companies that declared bankruptcy in 2015 and in 2016, the agency said.

