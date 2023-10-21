Marcos tells Filipino community in Riyadh: You are PH's invaluable assets

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Following what he called an important and encouraging first visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met the Filipino community in Riyadh to thank them for their contributions to the Philippines.

Noting the difficulties overseas Filipino workers (OFW) face, Marcos uplifted their spirits by saying their skills have proven to be invaluable assets to the country.

“I would be remiss of course, if I do not speak of the difficulties, of the challenges that you all encounter. Lahat kayo ay nagsakripisyo, lahat kayo nahiwalay sa inyong mga mahal sa buhay, sa inyong mga pamilya, sa inyong bansa. But your incredible determination and resilience are to truly impressive,” he said.

“The Philippines’ vibrant relationship with the GCC countries are special because of the millions of Filipinos who have worked, lived and continued to thrive here.”

He also elaborated the fondness of other leaders towards Filipino workers.

“Kanina naguusap kami ng mga leaders, bago pa ako nakabati, laging sinasabi ang galing-galing at ang sipag-sipag ng mga Pinoy dito.”

(Earlier, I was talking to the leaders. Before I can greet them, they always talk about how competent and hardworking Filipinos here are.)

The President also explained why the ASEAN-GCC Summit he attended along with counterparts from member states was important.

Aside from being the inaugural summit, ASEAN-GCC was a way to strengthen existing ties, he said.

“Dahil miyembro tayo ng ASEAN, ang Pilipinas ay talagang nais i-promote ang friendship, talagang pagandahin ang relasyon ng iba-ibang mga bansa.”

(Because we are members of ASEAN, the Philippines really wants to promote, really strengthen the relations among nations.)

“Ang ASEAN at Middle East ang mga rehiyon na masigla ang ekonomiya ngayon sa mundo. Kaya nagsasanib pwersa ang Middle East at ASEAN upang talaga naman ay mas maging mas maganda pa ang pagbawi natin o recover natin.”

(ASEAN and the Middle East are two regions that have vibrant economies. That is why the Middle East and ASEAN are joining forces so we will recover better.)

Aside from these, the leader expressed eagerness to share the OFW experience to people at home and “bring technical expertise” back to the country

He assured Filipinos in the Kingdom that the government is “committed to providing solutions to ease the lives of OFWs.”

Among these are in digital technology like the OFW Pass, a digital technology solution that streamlines document requirements for incoming and outgoing OFWs.

“Your efforts have not gone unnoticed. I look forward to your return. With your help, the Philippine government’s reintegration programs will continue moving forward towards a brighter future for our country,” Marcos said.

