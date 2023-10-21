Amihan, shearline bringing cloudy skies, rains in Luzon

RAMMB/Himawari-8 imagery

A large part of Luzon will experience cloudy skies and rain showers due to the amihan or northeast monsoon and the shearline, according to the state weather bureau.

PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres said Saturday that the amihan will affect northern Luzon while the shearline will bring rains to parts of Luzon in the next 24 hours.

"Malaking bahagi ng Luzon ang makakaranas ng makulimlim na weather. Itong shearline magdadala ng ulan mostly sa Metro Manila, sa Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino at Nueva Vizcaya, pati na rin sa Central Luzon, Calabarzon pati na rin sa Camarines Norte," she said.

"Ang amihan naman ay magdadala ng clouny skies with rains sa area ng Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region at nalalabing bahagi ng Cagayan Valley."

PAGASA warned that the rains can trigger possible flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.