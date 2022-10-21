Radio commentator Percy Lapid during his radio program Lapid Fire at DWBL 1242 AM Radio last Oct. 2, 2022. Lapid Fire Screengrab

MANILA — Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Friday dubbed the Percy Lapid case as one that is “mysterious.”

Pimentel said he arrived at this impression after seeing the surrender of Lapid’s self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial days ago, which was followed by the sudden death of the supposed “middleman” inside the New Bilibid Prisons just hours after the purported hitman made the confession.

“Imbes na pupuriin ko n asana ang PNP at DILG, medyo magrerenda na muna ako ngayon. Kasi something is wrong. There is something mysterious happening,” Pimentel told journalists Friday.

(Instead of praising the PNP and DILG, I will control myself because something is wrong.)

Pimentel also took note of the conflicting statements given by the government officials involved in the investigation.

One major point that he said left him confused was the claim about the “middleman.”

“Nalilito ngayon ako kasi how many middlemen are we talking about? Kasi ang narinig ko doon sa self-confessed gunman isa lang. So are we talking about more than one?” the senator asked.

(I am puzzled because how many middlemen are we talking about? What I heard from the self-confessed gunman is there's only one.)

Police officials had told ABS-CBN News on Thursday morning that the alleged middleman was secured, but Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla that afternoon announced the death of the alleged intermediary.

Officials later said there were 2 middleman and that the second purported intermediary is detained at a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility.

“I hope yung hawak ng PNP in a BJMP cell ay totoong part noong grupo at maka-provide ng evidence or lead kung sino talaga ang tunay na mastermind dito,” he added.

(I hope that the person held by the PNP in a BJMP cell is really part of the group and could provide evidence or lead on the true mastermind.)

Pimentel earlier called for a deeper investigation into Lapid’s assassination.

Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. meanwhile filed a resolution calling on the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs panel to investigate the killing of the veteran broadcaster, who is known for his hard-hitting commentaries.

Panel chairman Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said they will conduct the probe after the resumption of session on Nov. 7.

RELATED VIDEO