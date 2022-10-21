Sen. Cynthia Villar continues her scrutiny of the proposed 2023 budgets of agencies under the Department of Agriculture (DA) Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB



MANILA — The last 4 attached agencies of the Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday breezed through the Senate finance committee's hearing for their proposed budgets for 2023.

The proposed budget for Bureau of Soil and Water Management (BSWM), Bureau of Agricultural Research (BAR), Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority, and Climate Resilient Agriculture Office were all referred to the Senate plenary.

BSWM proposed a budget of P395 million, BAR with P450 million, and P250 million for the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority.

Sen. Cynthia Villar inquired the target locations for project implementation of BSWM.

In the agency’s proposal, P36 million was allocated for rainwater harvesting projects and cloudseeding operations nationwide.

“Hindi niyo naman kaya ‘yong nationwide. Piliin niyo kung saan niyo gagawin. Tapos ilagay niyo para masabi kung saan gagawin kasi very vague naman ‘yong ganyan,” Villar said.

(You cannot do this nationwide. Choose where you will do this. Then indicate where it will be implemented because that is very vague.)

BSWM officer-in-charge Director Dr. Gina Nilo specified areas in Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Ecija, Negros Occidental, and Regions 7 and 11 for cloudseeding operations.

Water harvesting facilities for Apayao, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Cagayan, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro, Aklan, Iloilo, and Bohol were also included in the budget.

Meanwhile, the proposed budget for the Climate Resilience Agriculture Office was mainly for programs for typhoon resiliency.

The agency was asked to focus on giving interventions for provinces hard-hit by typhoons which takes up to 83 percent of production loss in agriculture.

Aside from adjusting the cropping calendar, the agency plans to distribute seeds and driers with generators that will be useful to farmers in case of power outage during typhoons.

The Senate panel held 3 marathon hearings for the DA and its attached agencies this week.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. heads the agriculture department.

