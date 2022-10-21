This PAGASA photo shows tropical depression Obet at 10:40 a.m. Friday.



MANILA — Tropical depression Obet will bring heavy rains in parts of northern Luzon on Friday as it heads towards Batanes province, PAGASA said.

Obet will pass over or very close to the northernmost Philippine province on Friday afternoon or evening, the state weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

From Friday to early Saturday, moderate to heavy with at times torrential rains may lash Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and mainland Cagayan, PAGASA warned.

The rest of Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte could expect light to moderate with at times heavy rains, it added.

PAGASA kept signal no.1 over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (covering the towns of Santa Ana, Gonzaga).

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for 39 to 61 kph winds within the next 36 hours.

Obet was 205 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 55 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

It is still forecast to gradually intensify and become a tropical storm, the weather agency said.

Moving at 20 kph, Obet will leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday.

