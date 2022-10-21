MANILA — The Supreme Court has blocked a representative of the Magsasaka party-list from assuming his post at the lower chamber.

The high court, in a notice dated October 18, issued an order requiring petitioners and respondents " to maintain the status quo prevailing prior to the promulgation of the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) Resolution."

The poll body has issued on October 10 a certificate of proclamation to Robert Gerard Nazal Jr. as a qualified nominee of the organization. The proclaimed representative took his oath of office the same day.

But the camp of former lawmaker Argel Cabatbat insisted they are the rightful representatives of the group.

He said Nazal is a founder and purported nominee of Pasahero party-list, which lost in the 2022 elections.

"Kami po ay nagulat na pagkatapos namin gawin 'yun ay biglang ibinigay ng Comelec ang certificate of proclamation dito sa isang taga Pasahero party-list na hindi ho namin miyembro, hindi namin kilala," Cabatbat told ANC's "Rundown" Friday.

According to reports, Nazal is the third nominee of the faction of Magsasaka national chair Soliman Villamin Jr. The group's first and second nominees had resigned.

But Cabatbat said Villamin's faction was expelled from the Magsasaka party-list due to involvement in an alleged multibillion peso investment scam.

For Danny Carranza, board member of Magsasaka party-list, Nazal has never campaigned for the organization during May polls.

"Ang pinakamarangal na puwede niyang gawin ay iatras ang kaniyang pagsisikap na maagaw ang kinatawan ng mga magsasaka," he also told ANC.