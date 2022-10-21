Residents of Sitio Cabog in Matawe, Dingalan, Aurora begin the clearing and repairing of their homes on September 27, 2022, days after typhoon Karding made landfall in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The European Union (EU) said Friday it was providing €150,000 (over P8.6 million) in humanitarian aid for communities hit by super typhoon Karding in the Philippines.

The assistance is aimed at assisting the "most-affected communities" ravaged by the typhoon, the EU said.

It added that the aid would benefit over 35,000 people in Central Luzon and Calabarzon, where Karding carved a trail of devastation.

The EU said the funding would support the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in distributing emergency relief items such as shelter materials, food, water containers, and hygiene kits.

"Multi-purpose cash grants will be provided to allow people to meet their basic needs. The funding will also contribute to providing medical support to those injured by the storm and repairing schools," according to the EU.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Karding (international name: Noru) was the strongest storm to have hit the Philippines this year.

It forced more than 70,000 people across Luzon to evacuate their homes as Karding approached Central Luzon.

Some P2.02 billion worth of agricultural losses were recorded after it lashed parts of the island.

