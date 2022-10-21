MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla on Friday said there was "probably a shortcoming" in securing one of the alleged middlemen in the killing of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa.

"If I was informed that we had to secure somebody inside Bilibid, that could have been done very early," Remulla said in a news conference that was held following the reported death of Jun Villamor, a person serving jail sentence at the New Bilibid Prison who authorities say was one of two persons who contacted the alleged gunman in the murder of Mabasa last Oct. 3.

"Like last night, they requested me to secure the other possible witness. In one and a half hours, that person was already with the police. We were able to secure the person immediately," he added, referring to the other middleman who police say was detained at a Bureau of Jail Management Penology facility due to drugs-related charges.

Saying that he was not informed immediately about the need to secure Villamor, Remulla underscored that "coordination is very important."

"There was probably a shortcoming there na hindi kami nakapag-coordinate, kasi nga hindi naman kami ang nag-i-investigate," he said.

"Or probably, the excitement of things, it was forgotten or maybe na-forgo nila yung coordination na kinakailangan sa bagay na ito," he added.

The murder of Mabasa, a commentator on DWIZ 882 KHZ and DWBL 1242 AM who was critical of the Duterte administration and some policies and officials of the current administration, is being looked into mainly by a Special Investigation Task Group in the Philippine National Police. A police spokesman had said that it is highly probable the killing is related to his work.

The PNP and the BJMP are under the Department of the Interior and Local Government, while the Bureau of Corrections, which includes the NBP as among its facilities, is under the Department of Justice.

Authorities said Villamor died inside the NBP on Tuesday afternoon, hours after the self-confessed gunman, identified as Joel Escorial, was presented to the media by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and the police.

That time, Escorial said he and three others were ordered by someone from "Bilibid" to kill Mabasa for a P550,000 fee.

Mabasa's brother, Roy, had said he promptly urged authorities to secure the alleged middleman in the NBP amid fears that the person could end up to be another dead inmate like what happened to some high-profile detainees at the national penitentiary.

Following the presentation of Escorial, Roy said he told Abalos to secure the alleged contact or suspected middleman at the national penitentiary, warning that if something happens to that person, "we'll all be facing the dead end."

Meanwhile, the other alleged middleman was identified by Remulla as a certain Christopher Bacoto.

"He’s already in the custody of the PNP Custodial Center. So I think that he’ll be okay," the DOJ chief said.

The BuCor said that it has also secured inmate Jose Palana Villamor, cousin of Jun Villamor.

"Well, when the information came, sinecure naman natin lahat ng Villamor (all Villamors)," said BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag.

Abalos said Thursday night that despite the death of Jun Villamor, investigators will continue to talk to witnesses and double their efforts to gather other pieces of evidence until the mastermind is determined.

— with a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO