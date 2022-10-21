BuCor secures cousin of alleged middleman in Lapid slay case

MANILA -- Following the death of the alleged middleman in the killing of journalist Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said they have secured inmate Jose Palana Villamor, cousin of deceased inmate Jun Globa Villamor.

"Well, when the information came, sinecure naman natin lahat ng Villamor," said BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag.

"So in coordination with the PNP, yung Jose Villamor ay secured po 'yun," he said.

It is unclear, however, if Jose is connected to the Lapid case.

Joel Escorial, who surrendered to authorities and admitted to have gunned down Lapid, has claimed that he and 3 others took part in the ambush on orders from an unnamed person in Bilibid, and later split the P550,000 reward among themselves.

Villamor has been identified as the one who ordered Escorial to kill Lapid for P550,000.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday said the Philippine National Police has also secured a certain Christopher Bacoto, another alleged middleman in Lapid's killing.

Meanwhile, Chaclag maintained that they have no record of a certain Crisanto Palana Villamor, the alleged middleman self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial positively identified.

Citing BuCor records, Chaclag said the inmate who died on Tuesday was named Jun Globa Villamor.

Remulla had told a press conference that both names referred to the same person.

"Kinuha lamin lahat ng mga PDL na may last name or surname na Villamor, at dalawa lang ang meron doon: Jose Villamor and Jun Villamor, Jose Palana Villamor and Jun Globa Villamor. And the one who died is Jun Globa Villamor," Chaclag said.