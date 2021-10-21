Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III pose for photos after filing their respective certificates of candidacy for president and vice president at the Harbor Garden tent of Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

TARLAC CITY - The Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC) has yet to decide which presidential candidate it would endorse in the 2022 national elections, a party member said Thursday.

The party has yet to convene to make a decision, Tarlac Rep. Victor Yap told ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso's event here.

"Our policy is to bring all national candidates before our people so they can decide who to vote [for]," said Yap, a veteran politician in Tarlac, one of the NPC's strongholds in the country.

When asked if he and his sister, Tarlac Gov. Susan Yap, would back the presidential bid of the Manila Mayor over the candidacy of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Yap said: "I am a party man."

Lacson is the presidential candidate of NPC chairman and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who is running for vice president.

Lacson filed his candidacy under the Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma (Reporma), which has formed an alliance with the NPC and the National Unity Party (NUP) for the 2022 national elections.

"We will invite Sen. Ping to a party dialogue soon," Sotto told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

The meeting will be held "very soon," he said.

Other prominent members of the NPC are Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Lito Lapid, Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, and Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero. The latter two are seeking a Senate comeback.

RELATED VIDEO