MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Thursday reported 4,806 fresh COVID-19 cases, the third straight day that daily infections were below 5,000, data from the health department showed.

Of the total 2,740,111 confirmed cases, 65,835 or 2.4 percent are active infections, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

The last time that daily cases fell below 5,000 was last July 28, when the DOH announced 4,478 new infections, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

This is also the fourth straight day that the number of active cases remained below 70,000, it said. The number of active infections last fell below the said level more than 2 months ago or on Aug. 7, it added.

Meantime, COVID-related deaths increased by 260 to 41,237, while there were 5,934 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,633,039.

Thursday's number of fatalities is the 13th highest daily toll since the pandemic reached the country last year, excluding days when the DOH did not report any deaths due to issues with its data collating system, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

The number of recoveries, meantime, is the 7th lowest daily tally this month, it added.

On Wednesday, the DOH reported only five deaths and 228 recoveries because of technical issues with COVIDKaya. It said any additional deaths and recoveries will be reflected in case bulletins in the following days.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team

The positivity rate was at 10.9 percent, based on samples of 52,262 individuals screened on Oct. 19, Tuesday. This is the lowest since July 18, according to Edson Guido, head of ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

Sixty-four duplicates were removed from the total case count, of which 51 were recoveries, the DOH said. A total of 175 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation, it added.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and all over the country was at 52 percent and 58 percent, respectively.

The Philippines is raising its daily vaccination target to 1.5 million ahead of Christmas season, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. had said.

The government has so far fully vaccinated 24.7 million individuals, while 28.6 million have received their first dose.