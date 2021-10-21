People walk past a sign informing the public on the imposition of a granular lockdown along Scout Bayoran Street in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on Oct. 21, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN NEWS



MANILA— Malacañang said on Thursday local governments were consulted on a move to expand the COVID-19 alert system first tested in Metro Manila.

Palace spokesperson Harry Roque made the clarification following the League of Provinces of the Philippines’ plea to defer the implementation of the system in several provinces.

"Hindi po siguro nakonsulta ang buong league of governors kasi hindi naman po i-implement sa lahat ng probinsya ang alert level system," he said in a press briefing.

"Pero iyong mga lugar, iyong mga expanded pilot areas nakonsulta po sila dahil ang mga lokal na mga pamahalaan naman po ang magpapatupad nitong alert level system," continued the official.

(Perhaps the whole league of governors was not consulted because the alert level system will not be implemented in all provinces. But for the expanded pilot areas, their local governments were consulted on this alert level system.)

Video courtesy of PTV

Government started testing out the alert system and accompanying granular lockdowns in Metro Manila in mid-September in a bid to better curb coronavirus clusters and spur business activity.

The capital region's 13 million people shifted to Alert Level 3 from Alert Level 4 last Saturday.

"Iyong mga paunang datos po ay nagpapakita na mukhang gumagana po itong alert level system, dahilan para i-expand natin iyong pilot at malaman natin with conclusiveness kung talagang mas epektibo nga ito," Roque said.

(Initial data show that the alert level system appears to be working, which is why we expanded the pilot so that we will determine with conclusiveness if this is indeed more effective.)

The expanded alert level system covers the following areas from Oct. 20 to 31:

