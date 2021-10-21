Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Thursday he would run for senator if Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio runs for president.

A certain Silvestre "Estring" Bello Jr. who filed his certificate of candidacy for senator was mistaken for the labor chief. The labor secretary has confirmed that Estring is his older brother.

"He filed but I don't know why. I'm seriously considering but there's a very big condition to it. If my favorite standard bearer will file then I will file," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Mayor Sara Duterte," he added when asked who his standard bearer was.

Should the labor chief choose not to participate, Bello said his brother would push through with the election campaign as he "used to be in politics."

"In fact he used to be a Comelec (Commission on Elections) director. He was once a governor also," he said.