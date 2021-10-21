2022 presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on October 21, 2021. The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 2022 elections will only begin on Feb. 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

TARLAC CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday said taxes on oil and electricity would be halved if he is elected as the country's President next year.

"Given a chance na palarin ako, babawasan ko ng 50 percent ang buwis ng langis… Bababaan pa natin ng 50 percent yung electricity tax," he told farmers in this city north of the capital Manila when asked about his plan to help them raise their revenue.

(If I'll be fortunate to be given a chance, I will reduce the tax on oil by 50 percent... I will also reduce electricity tax by 50 percent.)

"Sinasabi ko sa inyo ito para singilin ninyo ako dito. Ang laway ko, nasasanla," he said.

(I am telling you this so that you can demand this from me in the future. My words are as good as gold.)

Increasing the purchasing power of consumers is one of the hallmarks of his platforms as president, the Manila mayor said, adding that his administration would be willing to take a dip in collections so the public can buy more goods for themselves.

"Mas gugustuhin ko na bawasan ang buwis, kaysa magbubuwis ng malaki tapos nanakawin lang ng mga pulitiko," Domagoso said.

(I would rather reduce taxes instead of imposing high rates only to be stolen by politicians.)

"Basta kayo, hawak ninyo yung pera... Kapag kumapal ang bulsa ng tao… kung iikot ang pera, pag inog ng pera, balik ulit sa gobyerno," he added.

(You should hold on to your money... Once you have more funds to spare... the money will eventually circulate and find its way back to government.)

Slashing taxes has been effective in Manila, he said, noting that the strategy has helped the capital city stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When businesses began shutting down due to the health crisis, the city government began imposing tax holidays and amnesties, he said.

"Sa Maynila, 7 percent ng business namin, nagsara. Pero dahil sa tax measures, lumago pa yung mga negosyo nang 12 percent," he said.

(In Manila, 7 percent of businesses closed down. But because of our tax measures, the remaining businesses grew by 12 percent.)

Domagoso ended his statement with his usual citation of the capital city as the prototype of his plans if he wins the presidency.

"Nangyari sa Maynila, palalawakin na lang sa buong bansa: pagpaparaya ng pamahalaan," he said.

(It has been done in Manila. We only need to replicate it in the entire country: the government should give way.)

Domagoso earlier said he is open to joint oil projects with China so the Philippines can sell its own crude to pull down rates in the country.

After Domagoso ended his dialogue with the farmers, Tarlac Rep. Victor Yap reminded his constituents to be more discerning when choosing who to vote for in the upcoming national polls.

"Dadating ang kandidato, sasabihin libre bahay, gobyerno may sagot, pero utang natin lahat 'yan," he said.

(Candidates will come, and tell us that they will give us free houses courtesy of the government. But they'll charge that to our national debt.)

"Ine-educate ko lang kayo na hindi lahat ng matatamis na salita ay puwede nating paniwalaan," he said.

(I am just educating you that we should not believe all sweet promises.)

Yap - a member of the Nationalist People's Coalition - did not directly campaign against Domagoso, saying that it is the responsibility of local officials to bring all national contenders closer to the voters.

"Ang namimili ng presidente ay ang mahihirap," he said.

(The president will be determined by the poor.)

"Kahit gaano pa kalaki ang pera ni mayor, ni governor, you will choose the next president."

(No matter how much funds a mayor or a governor has, you will choose the next president.)

The Commission on Elections has received a total of 97 certificates of candidacy for president for next year's elections, including those of Domagoso; Vice President Leni Robredo; Senators Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, and Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa; former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.; former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales; former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella; and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

The list is expected to be trimmed in the coming months to remove those that the poll body will find as nuisance.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections will only begin on Feb. 8, 2022.

