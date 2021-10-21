Presidential aspirant Mayor Isko Moreno meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on October 21, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

TARLAC CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday wooed farmers' votes by vowing to establish more cold storage facilities in agricultural towns should he win the 2022 presidential race

The cold storage facilities will be built on land owned by the National Food Authority (NFA), Domagoso said during a dialogue in Barangay Banaba when asked how he plans to reduce farmers' spoilage and improve their revenues especially during the typhoon season.

"Ang NFA ay patungkol sa bigas pero marami silang lupain," he said.

(The NFA focuses on rice but they have a lot of land.)

"Magtatag ako ng cold storage facility para sa 2 industriya, gulay at isda, para magkaroon ng malalagakan yung mga sobrang na-produce," he said.

(I will build cold storage facilities for two industries, vegetables and fish, so that there will be a place where you can store excess produce.)

While rice importation cannot be totally shunned due to the Rice Tariffication Act (RTA), the government's procurement of the staple grain from other countries will be tightened under a Domagoso presidency, the Manila mayor said.

The RTA, which was signed into law in 2019, removed the quantitative limits placed on imported rice in exchange of a 35 percent tariff imposed on these foreign products.

"Kung wala tayong kakayanan pigilan 'yung quantity na ipapadala sa atin, pahihirapan ko sila sa quality," Domagoso said.

(If we do not have the ability to control the quantity entering the country, we will tighten the quality checks.)

"Binigyan ng karapantan ang estado na siguraduhin na yung papasok na bigas ay malinis, mabango, ligtas. Doon natin dadalihin.”

(The state has the right to ensure that rice being imported to the country are clean, fresh and safe. That's where we'll hit them.)

The government will keep 30-days worth of rice reserves in case of emergency, he said.

The Manila-born presidential hopeful was met with applause when he took a swipe at certain politicians who passed the RTA into law.

"Ang lakas ng loob magsalita na, 'Tulungan ang magsasaka, tulungan ang agrikultura.' 'Yun pala tulungan malugi para maging subdivision na lang ang sakahan ninyo," he said.

(They have the guts to say, 'Help the farmers, help agriculture.' But in reality they want to help you become bankrupt so that they can turn your farmlands into subdivisions.)

A Domagoso administration will also back the establishment of a Department of Fisheries, the Mayor said.

Under the current set up, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources remain under the Department of Agriculture. Several bills have been filed to separate the two agencies.

After Domagoso ended his dialogue with the farmers, Tarlac Rep. Victor Yap reminded his constituents to be more discerning when choosing who to vote for the upcoming national polls.

"Dadating ang kandidato, sasabihin libre bahay, gobyerno may sagot pero utang natin lahat yan," he said.

(Candidates will come, tell us that they will gove us free houses courtesy of the government, but they'll charge that to our national debt.)

"Ine-educate ko lang kayo na hindi lahat ng matatamis na salita ay puwede nating paniwalaan," he said.

(I am just educating you that we should not believe all sweet promises.)

Yap - a member of the Nationalist People's Coalition - did not directly campaign against Domagoso, saying that it is the responsibility of local officials to bring all national contenders closer to the voters.

"Ang namimili ng presidente ay ang mahihirap," he said.

(The president will be determined by the poor.)

"Kahit gaano pa kalaki ang pera ni mayor, ni governor, you will choose the next president."

(No matter how much funds a mayor or a governor has, you will choose the next president.)

