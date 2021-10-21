Comelec to hold voting simulation ahead of #Halalan2022

A technician checks a vote-counting machine at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City, May 13, 2019. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday finalized the details of its voting simulation activity set on Saturday, where over 4,000 test voters are set to participate.

The simulation will be held in 4 classrooms of the San Juan Elementary School with 4,235 preselected test voters.

According to Comelec, the simulation will help them "streamline the process of verification for purposes of the May 9, 2022 national and local elections."

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said observations in the event will serve as basis for the protocols to be imposed during election day next year.

"While we definitely expect these health and safety protocols to impact voting hours and the number of voters that may be allowed to vote at a given time, we are confident that this activity will help us to streamline the overall voting experience," Jimenez said.

Members of the joint congressional oversight committee as well as poll stakeholders are welcome to observe the event.

The simulation activity will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.