Health Secretary Francisco Duque and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez receive Australia's donation of 100 additional oxygen concentrators. Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Australian government is set to increase COVID-19 vaccine access and delivery to the Philippines, its ambassador said Thursday.

The announcement was made during the formal turnover of 100 oxygen concentrators by Australian Ambassador Steve Robinson to Health Secretary Francisco Duque and National Task Force Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez.

“We’re increasing our commitment by P433 million to make a grand total of P1.8 billion across vaccine procurement, vaccine delivery and support, logistical support and expert advise,” said Robinson.

This is the 2nd batch of 100 oxygen concentrators donated by Australia. The first batch of concentrators was received in late August and distributed to 27 hospitals in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions 2, 9 and BARMM.

Duque said the aid will help improve the quality of care in hospitals.

“This is really vital in our clinical management of our severe and critical COVID cases. This not just merely a donation of these life saving equipment but they are also a major contributor to the COVAX facility,” Duque said.

Robinson said additional jabs will also arrive in the last quarter of this year.

