Storm warning signal No. 2 lifted as Pepito traverses West PH Sea

MANILA - Storm warning signal no. 2 has been lifted in several areas as Tropical Storm Pepito traversed the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday morning after inundating parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 16th storm this year was last estimated 210 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan as of 10 a.m., packing slightly stronger winds of up to 85 kms per hour and gusts of up to 105 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

It is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday if it continues to move west at 30 kph, the state weather bureau added.

On Wednesday, Pepito is expected to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Alaminos City, Mabini, Burgos, Dasol, Sual, Labrador, Infanta)

A tropical depression spotted outside PAR, approximately 1,895 kms east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, remains unlikely to enter the country, PAGASA said.

