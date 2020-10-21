Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily tally since Sept. 7

Commuters walk to Quezon Avenue in Quezon City and the nearest EDSA Busway station to catch their ride on Oct. 8, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) – The Philippines recorded 1,509 new coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide caseload to 362,243, daily government statistics showed Wednesday.

The new figure, which is based on 136 laboratories after 13 others failed to submit their data on time, is the lowest daily tally since Sept. 7. This also marked the second straight day that new cases counted fewer than 2,000.

The disease-causing virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has claimed 60 more lives in the Philippines, according to the Department of Health (DOH). The death toll stood at 6,747.

Total recoveries has risen to 311,506, up by 911 from the previous day. These include mild and asymptomatic patients who have completed a 2-week quarantine.

Meanwhile, those still sick with the novel coronavirus in the country are 43,990, among the highest active cases in the Southeast Asian region.

Of the newly-reported cases, 83 came from Rizal, 82 from Cavite, 66 from Manila City, 65 from Baguio City, and 57 from Iloilo City. The health department has recently included cities in reporting of new infections to ensure prompt response against the virus.

Among regions, Metro Manila, considered the epicenter of the crisis, had the most new COVID-19 cases with 320, followed by Calabarzon (297) and Western Visayas (129).

In its latest bulletin, the DOH said 41 duplicates were removed from the total case count as part of its “constant cleaning and validation” of data. Sixteen people previously reported to have recovered turned out to have died from the disease.

More than 40.7 million worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and Argentina having the highest caseload.

Since the pandemic began, over 1.1 million have died while 27.9 million have recovered.