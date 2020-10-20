Pepito heads toward West PH Sea after battering Luzon, storm signals still up in several areas

MANILA Tropical storm Pepito has emerged over Lingayen Gulf and will be heading towards the West Philippine Sea after battering parts of Luzon early Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 16th storm this year was last estimated 40 kilometers north northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan as of 4 a.m., packing maximum winds of up to 75 km per hour and gusts of up to 115 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

Pepito is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility and gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday if it continues to move west northwest at 30 kph, the state weather bureau added.

On Wednesday, it will bring bring moderate to heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, La Union, Apayao, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2 remains hoisted over the following areas,where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Benguet

Tarlac

northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan)

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 is raised over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Ilocos Norte

Kalinga

Abra

Ifugao

Mountain Province

southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Bulacan

Pampanga

rest of Zambales

Bataan

A tropical depression spotted outside PAR, approximately 1,880 km east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, is less likely to enter PAR, PAGASA said.

