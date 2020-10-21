Pagkuha ng gov't contractual workers pinalawig hanggang Disyembre 2022

Mga aplikanteng nakapila sa isang employment fair sa Maynila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

Pinalawig ng gobyerno hanggang katapusan ng 2022 ang panahon na maaaring kumuha ang mga ahensiya ng mga contract of service at job order workers, sabi ngayong Miyerkoles ni Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado.

Sa panayam ng TeleRadyo, kinumpirma ni Avisado na nilagdaan na niya kasama ang opisyal ng Commission on Audit ang Joint Circular No. 2 tungkol sa bagong patakaran sa contract of services (COS) at job orders (JO) sa gobyerno, na magtatapos na sana ngayong taon.

"Agencies may engage the services of new COS/JO workers through individual contract and renew the individual contracts of their existing COS/JO workers until December 31, 2022," sabi sa circular.

In-extend umano ang hiring dahil sa pandemya at sa pangangailangan na rin ng mga ahensiya ng pamahalaan.

"In light of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the operations of government agencies, there is a need to update the existing policies on the engagement of COS and JO workers to ensure the smooth, effective and efficient delivery of services to the public," sabi sa dokumento.

Gayunman, nilinaw ng DBM na ang patuloy na pagkuha ng contractual workers ng mga tanggapan ng gobyerno ay nakadepende pa rin sa kani-kanilang budget. -- May ulat ni Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News