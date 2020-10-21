Jeepney drivers yet to receive cash aid 7 months into lockdown: group

Jeepney drivers living around Sangandaan, servicing the Sangandaan-Divisoria route, ask for aid along A. Mabini Street in Caloocan City on June 25, 2020, amid the general community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Majority of jeepney drivers have yet to receive cash aid from government some 7 months after the country went on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, transport group PISTON said Wednesday.

Drivers had a hard time claiming their assistance from government under Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (Bayanihan 1) due to agencies' unclear processes, said PISTON national president Mody Floranda.

"Hanggang sa ngayon yung unang ayuda na sinasabi ng administrasyon ay halos malaking bahagi pa ng sektor ng transportasyon ang di pa nakakatanggap. Nagkalito-lito po eh, di maintindihan ano ang gagawin," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Until now a huge part of the transport sector has yet to receive the initial aid from the administration. The process was confusing, we could not understand it.)

"Ang panawagan naman namin na kung talagang ito ay tulong at suporta sa sektor ng transportasyon ay madaliin yung proseso ng pagbibigay at tiyakin din ng LTFRB na mabigyan talaga ang lahat."

(We call on them to hasten the process of giving aid and ensure that all will receive it.)

Some 27,937 traditional jeepneys have so far been allowed to ply 3,016 routes, Floranda said.

Government allowed traditional jeepneys to resume operation as limited public transport hindered workers' ability to report for work.

"Mahina pa rin ang biyahe sa kalagayan na maraming pasahero ang nawala lalo na ngayon dapat marami ang pasahero," he said.

(The number of passengers is still very few at a time when there should be many commuters.)

"Nawala ang mga estudyante. Ang ating mga kapatid na manggagawa ay nangupahan na lang sa malalapit sa pabrika o lugar na kanilang pinapasukan."

(Students stay home, workers rented spaces near their jobs.)