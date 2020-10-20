‘Gagawin ko ang kailangan kong gawin’: Villar vows to crack down on corruption in DPWH

MANILA — Public Works Secretary Mark Villar on Tuesday said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will ramp up its anti-corruption efforts after President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at alleged anomalies in the agency.

The DPWHhas created a task force to focus on complaints and corruption allegations, as Villar vowed that the agency would become “aggressive” in weeding out people involved in illegal activities.

“With the challenge by the President, we will double our efforts to minimize or stop the corruption sa department… Ngayon po, sa lahat... kung mayroon mang mage-engage sa corruption sa department, we'll be all out in this effort.” Villar said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(To everyone involved in the corruption within the government, I just want to remind you that we’ll be all out in this effort.)

Villar also said the task force would coordinate with other government agencies to enforce anti-corruption measures.

“Itigil niyo na yan dahil all out na kami dito sa layunin namin na tapusin ang problema… Gagawin ko ang kailangan kong gawin. Gano'n lang naman kasimple 'yon.”

(Stop it because we’ll give our all in our goal to solve this problem of corruption. I will do whatever I need to do. It's as simple as that.)

He added that he wants to prioritize all the complaints and focus on eradicating corruption in DPWH in the next coming months.

“At least sa last year and a half, we could push even more efforts sa anti-corruption campaign ni Pangulong Duterte… Ito rin ang magiging focus even in our last two years, we'll really go all out in this effort to stop this problem of corruption. Kaya yung mga gumagawa ng kalokohan, you stop,” he said.

(We would focus on anti-corruption efforts in our last two years… That’s why those who are involved in illegal activities, you stop.)

The DPWH is asking for a P667.32-billion budget in 2021, one of the biggest among executive departments.