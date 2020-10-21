Czech fugitive arrested in Makati: BI

MANILA - A 48-year-old Czech woman wanted in Prague for fraud and embezzlement was arrested in Makati City, the Bureau of Immigration said Wednesday.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit arrested Eva Sorelova last Thursday at her residence in Barangay Guadalupe Viejo.

“She will be deported for being an undesirable and undocumented as her embassy confirmed that she does not hold a valid passport or travel document,” Morente said.

Sorelova, Morante added, is also on the Interpol’s list of wanted fugitives.

Sorelova is the subject of two arrest warrants issued by a district court and a municipal court in Prague last July 28 and October 9, respectively, where she was indicted on charges of aggravated fraud and embezzlement, the bureau said.

She is currently detained at the BI warden facility in Taguig City pending issuance of the deportation order.