Containers of imported potential waste intercepted in Subic

Containers filled with potential waste materials were intercepted at the Subic Bay International Terminal on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Bureau of Customs handout photo

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs said Wednesday it has intercepted containers of potential imported waste materials at the Subic Bay International Terminal.

The BOC said in a statement the containers were about to leave the terminal when they were seized by its personnel along with officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

According to the BOC, the shipment arrived from the United States and was consigned to a certain Bataan Twenty Twenty Inc.

They were declared as "American Old Corrugated Cartons for Repulping."

Further examination of the shipment revealed prohibited waste materials which were illegally imported, authorities said.

Possible charges of violation of Section 1400 of RA 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tarrif Act (CMTA), as well as other pertinent environmental laws may be filed against who are behind the shipment, the BOC said.