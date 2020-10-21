8 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total cases now at 11,186



MANILA— The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 11,186 on Tuesday with 8 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,127, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 7,244 of those infected have recovered, while 815 have died.

The DFA also reported 10 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

21 October 2020



Figures today show 8 new confirmed cases, 10 new recoveries, and no new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos in the Americas and Asia and the Pacific. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/6HrwEYiiTJ — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 21, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 508 in the Asia Pacific, 168 in Europe, 2,295 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 362,243 people. The tally includes 6,747 deaths, 311,506 recoveries, and 43,990 active cases.