Photos from Star in the Sky/Facebook

MANILA — A food delivery rider is using his daily rounds to look after stray animals and his act of kindness has inspired netizens to chip in.

Jefferson Starsky Cas has been feeding and rescuing strays even before he became a full-time delivery rider in Taytay, Rizal two years ago.

He said friends encouraged him to share his routine on his Facebook page “Star in the Sky,” which celebrated its first anniversary this week with 25,000 followers.

“Marami na nagsasabi sa akin na, ‘Gumawa ka kaya ng page para mas marami ‘yong makakita, ma-inspire, at the same time, baka mas may makatulong din sa’yo’ kasi, mas maganda kapag community,” Cas said.

(A lot of people told me to make a Facebook page so that more people could become inspired and help me.)

On his way to work, Cas would regularly bring dog and cat food, rice, and cooked meals, which he gives to strays. He waits for establishments to close and for crowds to thin out before he feeds the animals to avoid disturbing other people.

Cas befriended security guards who initially reprimanded him and eventually allowed him to feed animals at certain areas and on a regular schedule.

He later started rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming strays.

At first, Cas used his own money for the strays’ food and and the occasional veterinary bills.

These days, Cas gets cash donations from his Facebook followers, to whom he regularly shares photos and livestreams of his time with animals.

“Sine-send ko sa kanila ‘yong resibo tapos lahat ng bills na babayaran,” he said.

(I send them the receipts and all the bills that need to be paid.)

Some of his Facebook followers even tag along when Cas brings animals to the vet.

Cas has 4 dogs and 12 cats of his own in a small apartment that he rents with his partner. Their home is also open to the occasional foster animals that they rehabilitate and help find new owners. They have helped re-home 10 rescue animals.

“Sinasabi ko [sa landlord] na pansamantala lang ‘to kasi hinahanapan ko pa ng adopter,” Cas said.

“Kawawa naman ‘yong mga stray dogs, wala naman silang ibang inaasahan,” he said.

(I say that it is only temporary as I am still finding an adopter. These dogs are pitiful, they have no one else to depend on.)

Cas urged the public, “Matuto silang magmalasakit [sa mga hayop]. Kung hindi man nila magawa, at least ‘wag na lang nilang saktan ‘yong mga stray animals.”

(Learn to be compassionate. If they can’t, the least they can do is to not hurt stray animals.)