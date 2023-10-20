People place their bets at a Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) authorized lotto outlet in Sta Mesa Manila, July 31, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – A lone bettor won the nationwide Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize of over P15.8 million, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PSCO) announced Thursday night.

The single-winning ticket was bought in Norzagaray, Bulacan. The winning combination is 26-31-41-14-05-10.

A bettor for the 6D Lotto also bagged the jackpot prize of P1.26 million during Thursday night's draw, the PCSO said.

The winners have a year from the date of the draw to claim their prizes, the PCSO said.

All prizes exceeding P10,000.00 are subject to 20 percent tax in accordance with the TRAIN Law.

- Angela Kristiana Sacay, ABS-CBN News intern

