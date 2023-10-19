Magnitude 5.9 quake rocks New Bataan, Davao de Oro

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck New Bataan in Davao de Oro before dawn Friday, with reported intensities reaching as far as General Santos City.

New Bataan Mayor Geraldford Balbin has suspended classes in the municipality after the quake.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake was felt at Intensity V in Caraga, Davao Oriental; and the towns of New Bataan, Maragusan, and Pantukan in Davao De Oro.

Phivolcs has also listed the following reported and instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV- Nabunturan, Compostela, Monkayo, Mawab, Montevista, Laak, Mabini, and Maco, DAVAO DE ORO

Intensity III- CITY OF DAVAO; City of Tagum, DAVAO DEL NORTE

Intensity I- City of Bislig and City of Tandag, SURIGAO DEL SUR

Instrumental Intensities: