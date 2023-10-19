MANILA - Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Thursday expressed alarm over the ‘escalating violence’ in the Middle East.

Duterte urged Filipinos to call for ceasefire and resolution of conflict through peaceful means.

In a video message posted on her official Facebook page, Duterte said she is most concerned for the safety and welfare of children.

While there is an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Duterte did not mention in the 2-minute video which specific conflict in the Middle East she was specifically pertaining to.

“Mga kababayan, ako ay nakikiisa sa mga mamamayang Pilipino at sa pandaigdigang kumunidad sa pagpapahayag ng pag-aalala sa lumalang karahasan sa Gitnang Silangan at ang epekto nito sa mga inosenteng sibilyan lalo na ang mga bata na pangunahing biktima at may pinakamalaking posibilidad na maapektuhan sa ganitong kahulugan,” Duterte said.

(My fellow Filipinos, I am one with the Filipinos and the international community in expressing concern over the escalation violence in the Middle East and its effects on innocent civilians, especially on children who are the primary victims and who are most at risk in this war.)

“Ako ay nananawagan sa aking kapwa Pilipino na ipahayag ang isang tigil putukan at dalhin ang usapin ng kapayapaan sa mesa. Ating ipanawagan ang pagkakaisa ng mga partido para maglabas ng kolektibong panawagan para sa pangmatagalang kapayapaan at wakasan ang pagdurusa at kahirapan na nararanasan ng lahat ng sibilyan lalo na ang pangangalaga sa kapakanan ng mga bata,” she added.

(I appeal to my fellow Filipinos to express your support for a ceasefire and to talk about peace. Let us call for unity among parties to release a collective statement for lasting peace and to end the suffering of all civilians, especially for the welfare of children.)

Duterte said the ongoing conflict has serious implications to the safety and security of Filipinos who are residing in the affected areas, as well as their families who are depending on them for financial support.

She added this would also impact the country’s food security and poverty.

“Kaakibat nito, binibigyang diin ko ang paghahanda ninyo, mga kababayan ko sa posibleng kahirapan na dulot ng pandaigdigang kaguluhan. Kinakailangan nating tiyakin ang seguridad sa pagkain ng maaaring dumating dahil sa ganitong sitwasyon ng hidwaan,” Duterte said.

(In line with this, I stress the importance of preparing for the possible effects of this war on us. We have to ensure that we have enough food in case our food supply gets affected by the war.)

Towards the end of her message, she stressed the need for lasting peace in the Middle East and the role of every Filipino in promoting it.

“Ang pagtindig sa kapayapaan ay pagtinding para sa mga bata at ang kinabukasan ng ating bansa. Tayo ay may malaking papel na ginagampanan upang maisulong ang kapayaaan sa pamamagitan ng pakikipagtulungan sa iba't ibang sektor at iba't ibang bansa at sa pandaigdigang kumunidad,” she said.

(To stand for peace is to stand for children and for the future of our country. We play a big role in promoting peace by cooperating with different sectors, different countries and the international community.)

“Sa ating mga sariling paraan, maaari tayong maging tagapagtaguyod ng pagbabago at pagunlad na may tuon sa kapayapaan at katarungan,” she added.

(In our own ways, we can be advocates of change and development, with emphasis on peace and justice.)

The Facebook post also shows a short text message from the Vice President.

“Mga kababayan, huwag tayo pumanig sa iisang partido dahil lahat ay talo sa digmaan lalong-lalo na ang mga bata. Manawagan lamang tayo ng tigil putukan at itulak natin pataas ang usaping kapayapaan. Shukran,” Duterte said.

(My fellow Filipino, let us not take sides because we all lose in a war, especially the children. Let us call for a ceasefire and push for a just peace agreement. Shukran.)

