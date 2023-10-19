MANILA - The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Calabarzon provided assistance to the grieving family of Ahldryn Bravante, who lost his life during fraternity initiation rites.

Digna Esguerra-Cabrera, Ahldryn's grandmother, expressed her gratitude saying, "Nagbigay po sila ng tulong para doon sa funeral service at sinagot na nila yung sa punerarya."

The DSWD also provided financial assistance of P10,000 to the family.

Cabrera said the DSWD also offered educational assistance for Ahldryn's two siblings and his 6-year old daughter.

"Malaking tulog po sakanila yun sa gastusin. Hindi naman nila kakayanin yung gagastusin...talagang walang pagkukuhanan," Cabrera said.

Ahldryn's mother is expected to arrive in Manila Friday morning from Oman, where she works as a domestic helper, with the assistance of OWWA.

"Kami po ay talagang lubusang nagpapasalamat sa lahat po ng nagpapahatid ng tulong...di namin kakayanin ito kung walang tulong ng bawat isa," Cabrera said.

Cabrera also expressed hope that the remaining suspects will surrender soon.

"Sana magdirediretso na rin yung mga pagsuko nung mga ilan na pinangalanan kasi pansamantala lang yung pagkalaya nila sa pagtatago nila. But at the end of the day kailangan na nilang managot sa kung ano man yung ginawa nila," she said.

RELATED VIDEO