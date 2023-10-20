Davao City to re-inspect, hold dialogue on animal shelter

DAVAO CITY — The Davao City local government on Friday said the Environmental Sanitation Division of the City Health Office (CHO) will re-inspect and hold a dialogue with Happy Animals Club shelter that they ordered to close.

Happy Animals Club faced a closure order from CHO and the Business Bureau due to complaints from neighbors on odor and noise from the more than 100 cats and 100 dogs currently living in the shelter.

While they commended the Happy Animals Club for rescuing animals, the CHO said that it must be carried out in accordance with the law, especially on sanitation.

CHO Environmental Sanitation Division chief Luzminda Paig said they reached out to the founder of the center

Paig said in a letter sent to the founder that their office may recommend cancellation of the closure order and eventual reopening of the animal shelter.

She also denied that animals will be killed if the shelter fails to transfer them to a different location.

Meanwhile, the city government of Davao has not explained about the other complaint regarding violation of the revenue code of Davao City that the Happy Animals Club is also facing. - report from Hernel Tocmo